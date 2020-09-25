Massachusetts nursing homes welcome back visitors, while some hold off

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Friday Massachusetts nursing homes were allowed to start welcoming visitors back inside, but some are still holding off.

22News spoke with officials at Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities which has nursing homes across western Massachusetts.

They say even though the state’s guidance has loosened restrictions, they want to make sure they’re doing what they can to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

Regional Executive Director of Sales, Marketing, and Communications at Trinity Health of New England Senior Communities Christine Looby told 22News, that Trinity officials are discussing when to open up their doors to visitors.

“We are still discussing when the right time for our communities to open our doors to visitors will be. For right now we’re seeing the best option for our visitors is to have outdoor visits or virtual visits,” said Looby.

The guidance from Governor Charlie Baker’s office says indoor visits can only happen in a designated area, visitors must be screened for symptoms beforehand.