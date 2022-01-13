Massachusetts organizations awarded funding for COVID-19 vaccine equity

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced $13.5 million to support community organizations in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative was created to increase awareness, acceptance and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The organizations that are chosen includes community health workers in clinical care settings, local boards of health departments, community and faith-based organizations, including tribal and indigenous people-serving organizations.

Nine community organizations were also awarded funding to support a new COVID-19 vaccine equity program to support the unique needs of rural communities.

“These trusted community-based organizations and leaders know their communities and neighborhoods best,” said Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These organizations expand and amplify the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the immediate and long-term health equity needs in priority communities – needs that have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Award Recipients:

Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) (CHW) $10.65M ($3.55M per year for 3 years)

Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program

Whittier Street Health Center

Brockton Neighborhood Health Center

MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center

Cambridge Health Alliance - Everett Care Center

Cambridge Health Alliance - Malden Care Center

Cambridge Health Alliance - Revere Care Center

Lowell Community Health Center

Baystate Health and Caring Health Center

Family Health Center of Worcester

Rural Vaccine Program: $675,000 (funded organizations will receive $75,000 each)

Berkshire Regional Planning Commission

CHNA 9 (North Central)

CHNA 9 (East Quabbin)

Island Health

Northern Berkshire Community Coalition

North Quabbin Community Coalition

Outer Cape Community Solutions

Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network

Town of Ware

Vaccine Community Access Partners (HRiA) $2,105,754

Grant size: $35,000 – $50,000 per organization

African Community Education Program

Asian American Civic Association

Asian Women for Health

Association Ministerial Evangelical de Lawrence

Association of Islamic Charitable Project

Autism Sprinter

Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition (Springfield Partners for Community Action)

Black Boston COVID Coalition

Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc.

Building Audacity, Inc.

Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell, Inc.

Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Inc.

Centro Communitario de Trabajadores (TIPSO)

Chelsea Black Community, Inc.

La Colaborativa

CHICA Project, Inc.

Community Economic Development Center

Disability Policy Consortium

The Everett Haitian Community Center

Greater Lowell Health Alliance

GreenRoots

Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth (TIPSO)

Immigrants Assistance Center

International Institute of New England, Inc.

JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural

Massachusetts Council of Churches

New American Association of Massachusetts

New Life Community Empowerment Center

New North Citizens’ Council, Inc.

Ohketeau Cultural Center (TIPSO)

One Holyoke CDC

Pinnacle Partnership Corp

Pioneer Valley Project

Randolph Community Partnership

Somali Parents Advocacy Center for Education (SPACE)

Southeast Asian Coalition of Central MA

Spanish American Center

The Boston Project Ministries

The Center for Hope and Healing

The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care

The Latino Health Insurance Program

The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless

Who’s Got Morale

Worcester Interfaith

YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts

These latest grants are part of the Administration’s investment of more than $46.5 million to address vaccine hesitancy.