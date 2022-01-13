Massachusetts organizations awarded funding for COVID-19 vaccine equity

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced $13.5 million to support community organizations in communities hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative was created to increase awareness, acceptance and access to the COVID-19 vaccine. The organizations that are chosen includes community health workers in clinical care settings, local boards of health departments, community and faith-based organizations, including tribal and indigenous people-serving organizations.
Nine community organizations were also awarded funding to support a new COVID-19 vaccine equity program to support the unique needs of rural communities.
“These trusted community-based organizations and leaders know their communities and neighborhoods best,” said Acting Department of Public Health Commissioner Margret Cooke. “These organizations expand and amplify the efforts of our Vaccine Equity Initiative by helping address the immediate and long-term health equity needs in priority communities – needs that have been exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”
Award Recipients:
Massachusetts Community Health Workers for Resilient Communities (MA CRC) (CHW) $10.65M ($3.55M per year for 3 years)
- Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program
- Whittier Street Health Center
- Brockton Neighborhood Health Center
- MGH Chelsea HealthCare Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Everett Care Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Malden Care Center
- Cambridge Health Alliance - Revere Care Center
- Lowell Community Health Center
- Baystate Health and Caring Health Center
- Family Health Center of Worcester
Rural Vaccine Program: $675,000 (funded organizations will receive $75,000 each)
- Berkshire Regional Planning Commission
- CHNA 9 (North Central)
- CHNA 9 (East Quabbin)
- Island Health
- Northern Berkshire Community Coalition
- North Quabbin Community Coalition
- Outer Cape Community Solutions
- Southern Berkshire Rural Health Network
- Town of Ware
Vaccine Community Access Partners (HRiA) $2,105,754
Grant size: $35,000 – $50,000 per organization
- African Community Education Program
- Asian American Civic Association
- Asian Women for Health
- Association Ministerial Evangelical de Lawrence
- Association of Islamic Charitable Project
- Autism Sprinter
- Black Springfield COVID-19 Coalition (Springfield Partners for Community Action)
- Black Boston COVID Coalition
- Brockton Area Multi Services, Inc.
- Building Audacity, Inc.
- Cambodian Mutual Assistance Association of Greater Lowell, Inc.
- Catholic Social Services of Fall River, Inc.
- Centro Communitario de Trabajadores (TIPSO)
- Chelsea Black Community, Inc.
- La Colaborativa
- CHICA Project, Inc.
- Community Economic Development Center
- Disability Policy Consortium
- The Everett Haitian Community Center
- Greater Lowell Health Alliance
- GreenRoots
- Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe, Plymouth (TIPSO)
- Immigrants Assistance Center
- International Institute of New England, Inc.
- JAHAN Women and Youth Intercultural
- Massachusetts Council of Churches
- New American Association of Massachusetts
- New Life Community Empowerment Center
- New North Citizens’ Council, Inc.
- Ohketeau Cultural Center (TIPSO)
- One Holyoke CDC
- Pinnacle Partnership Corp
- Pioneer Valley Project
- Randolph Community Partnership
- Somali Parents Advocacy Center for Education (SPACE)
- Southeast Asian Coalition of Central MA
- Spanish American Center
- The Boston Project Ministries
- The Center for Hope and Healing
- The Joint Committee for Children’s Health Care
- The Latino Health Insurance Program
- The Massachusetts Coalition for the Homeless
- Who’s Got Morale
- Worcester Interfaith
- YWCA Southeastern Massachusetts
These latest grants are part of the Administration’s investment of more than $46.5 million to address vaccine hesitancy.