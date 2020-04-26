Massachusetts pass legislation to allow virtual notarization

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Senate and House passed legislation that allows notary publics to perform notary actions.

According to a news release sent to 22News, notary actions can be taken place using video conferencing during the COVID-19 public health emergency. This legislation authorizes video calls for documents requiring notarization related to mortgage, real estate, health care proxy, and more.

“This legislation allows for notaries to be able to conduct business virtually and ensures their safety during this public health crisis,” Senator Lesser said. “The provisions in this bill enable vital legal transactions to continue to take place, giving families and individuals peace of mind and allows this area of our economy to continue operating. ”

The legislation includes the following provisions: