Massachusetts preparing for FDA approval on Pfizer vaccine for younger teenagers

The Pfizer logo is seen at the Pfizer Inc. headquarters on December 9, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts is working on a plan to expand access to the COVID-19 vaccine to adolescents.

The FDA is preparing to authorize use of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 12 to 15 sometime next week. The move would allow many middle and high school students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 well before the start of next school year.

The Baker Administration said the state is already getting ready for this rollout. In trials, Pfizer claims the shot demonstrated 100 percent efficacy in children as young as 12 years old with side effects similar to those that have been appearing in young adults. Although vaccine hesitancy continues, the Chief General for Pediatrics at Baystate Medical Center, John O’Reilly, told 22News this vaccine is something kids should get.

“Kids want to get outside, they want to go to the beach they want to do fun things. Kids have been trapped inside for a year. This vaccine is not only your key to freedom, it’s your child’s key to freedom,” said Dr. O’Reilly.

The CDC will need to revise the recommendations for using Pfizer’s shot before most providers can begin administering the vaccine in kids ages 12 to 15. Pfizer is also looking to submit FDA approval for the vaccine for children ages 2 to 11 in September.