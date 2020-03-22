Massachusetts Public Health Department reports state’s second death from COVID-19

BOSTON (WWLP) – A woman in her 50s from Middlesex County is the second person in Massachusetts to die from COVID-19 related illness, the Department of Public Health announced Saturday.

According to a press release sent to 22News, the woman had a pre-existing condition predisposing her to more severe disease.

As of Saturday more than 5,200 residents of Massachusetts have been tested for COVID-19 by the State Public Health Laboratory and commercial labs.

Of those, 525 people have tested positive.

On Friday the DPH announced that a man in his 80s from Suffolk County was the first person in Massachusetts to die from COVID-19 related illness.

The man had been hospitalized and had pre-existing health conditions that put him at higher risk for COVID-19.

COVID-19 activity is increasing in Massachusetts.

At this time, if people are only mildly symptomatic, they should speak to their healthcare provider about whether they need to be assessed in person.

If not, they should stay at home while they are sick.

Asymptomatic family members should practice social distancing and immediately self-isolate if they develop symptoms.

In the United States, there have been more than 15,219 of COVID-19 and more than 200 deaths, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Massachusetts and nationwide, the public is being asked to avoid crowds, stay 6 feet away from others, not shake hands or hug, and call/Facetime and online chat with friends and loved ones rather than meet face to face.

More information about COVID-19 can be found at www.mass.gov/covid19.