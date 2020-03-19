Massachusetts ranks 5th in the country with the most COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – As of Wednesday, March 18, there are 7,038 cases and 97 deaths from coronavirus in the Untied States.
According to the CDC, New York ranks #1 as the most cases of COVID-19. Washington state, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts follow.
List of COVID-19 cases by state:
- Alabama: 39
- Alaska: 1 to 5
- Arizona: 18
- Arkansas: 24
- California: 596
- Colorado: 183
- Connecticut: 68
- Delaware: 16
- District of Columbia: 31
- Florida: 195
- Georgia: 178
- Hawaii: 13
- Idaho: 1 to 5
- Illinois: 160
- Indiana: 30
- Iowa: 29
- Kansas: 16
- Kentucky: 26
- Louisiana: 190
- Maine: 32
- Maryland: 85
- Massachusetts: 256 (DPH)
- Michigan: 65
- Minnesota: 77
- Mississippi: 34
- Missouri: 13
- Montana: 11
- Nebraska: 21
- Nevada: 55
- New Hampshire: 26
- New Jersey: 267
- New Mexico: 23
- New York: 2,601
- North Carolina: 62
- North Dakota: 1 to 5
- Ohio: 67
- Oklahoma: 19
- Oregon: 65
- Pennsylvania: 96
- Rhode Island: 23
- South Carolina: 47
- South Dakota: 11
- Tennessee: 73
- Texas: 64
- Utah: 41
- Vermont: 10
- Virginia: 68
- Washington: 930
- West Virginia: 1 to 5
- Wisconsin: 88
- Wyoming: 11