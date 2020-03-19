Massachusetts ranks 5th in the country with the most COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – As of Wednesday, March 18, there are 7,038 cases and 97 deaths from coronavirus in the Untied States.

According to the CDC, New York ranks #1 as the most cases of COVID-19. Washington state, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts follow.

List of COVID-19 cases by state:

Alabama: 39 Alaska: 1 to 5 Arizona: 18 Arkansas: 24 California: 596 Colorado: 183 Connecticut: 68 Delaware: 16 District of Columbia: 31 Florida: 195 Georgia: 178 Hawaii: 13 Idaho: 1 to 5 Illinois: 160 Indiana: 30 Iowa: 29 Kansas: 16 Kentucky: 26 Louisiana: 190 Maine: 32 Maryland: 85 Massachusetts: 256 (DPH) Michigan: 65 Minnesota: 77 Mississippi: 34 Missouri: 13 Montana: 11 Nebraska: 21 Nevada: 55 New Hampshire: 26 New Jersey: 267 New Mexico: 23 New York: 2,601 North Carolina: 62 North Dakota: 1 to 5 Ohio: 67 Oklahoma: 19 Oregon: 65 Pennsylvania: 96 Rhode Island: 23 South Carolina: 47 South Dakota: 11 Tennessee: 73 Texas: 64 Utah: 41 Vermont: 10 Virginia: 68 Washington: 930 West Virginia: 1 to 5 Wisconsin: 88 Wyoming: 11