Massachusetts ranks 5th in the country with the most COVID-19 cases

(WWLP) – As of Wednesday, March 18, there are 7,038 cases and 97 deaths from coronavirus in the Untied States.

According to the CDC, New York ranks #1 as the most cases of COVID-19. Washington state, California, New Jersey and Massachusetts follow.

List of COVID-19 cases by state:

  1. Alabama: 39
  2. Alaska: 1 to 5
  3. Arizona: 18
  4. Arkansas: 24
  5. California: 596
  6. Colorado: 183
  7. Connecticut: 68
  8. Delaware: 16
  9. District of Columbia: 31
  10. Florida: 195
  11. Georgia: 178
  12. Hawaii: 13
  13. Idaho: 1 to 5
  14. Illinois: 160
  15. Indiana: 30
  16. Iowa: 29
  17. Kansas: 16
  18. Kentucky: 26
  19. Louisiana: 190
  20. Maine: 32
  21. Maryland: 85
  22. Massachusetts: 256 (DPH)
  23. Michigan: 65
  24. Minnesota: 77
  25. Mississippi: 34
  26. Missouri: 13
  27. Montana: 11
  28. Nebraska: 21
  29. Nevada: 55
  30. New Hampshire: 26
  31. New Jersey: 267
  32. New Mexico: 23
  33. New York: 2,601
  34. North Carolina: 62
  35. North Dakota: 1 to 5
  36. Ohio: 67
  37. Oklahoma: 19
  38. Oregon: 65
  39. Pennsylvania: 96
  40. Rhode Island: 23
  41. South Carolina: 47
  42. South Dakota: 11
  43. Tennessee: 73
  44. Texas: 64
  45. Utah: 41
  46. Vermont: 10
  47. Virginia: 68
  48. Washington: 930
  49. West Virginia: 1 to 5
  50. Wisconsin: 88
  51. Wyoming: 11

