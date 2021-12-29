Massachusetts reaches new COVID-19 milestone of 1M positive cases

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts has reached a new COVID-19 milestone during the pandemic with cases still on the rise before the new year.

As of Tuesday, Massachusetts has now confirmed more than one-million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

Massachusetts has attributed 63 new deaths to the virus and 17 hundred people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, while 381 are receiving care in the intensive care unit.

Our positive test rate over the last seven days is now over 11 percent.

The State Department of Public Health reported 92 hundred new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday alongside increases in the positive test rate, hospitalizations and an above-average count of deaths.

Baystate Health’s President and CEO Doctor Keroack says he believes this current surge will peak during the second week of January.

That’s just two weeks after New Years. To prevent potentially spreading COVID-19 during New Year’s gatherings, you should get tested right away, so your results will hopefully come in before you see others.

The Eastfield Mall testing site is closed on New Years Eve, but their current turn-around time has been 24 hours so if you test soon, there’s a good chance you’ll get your results before New Year’s Eve.