BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is being reimbursed for the costs of personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies to clean and sanitize childcare centers during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a news release from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), a total of $60,066,850 was awarded to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to reimburse the Department of Early Childhood Education and Care for steps taken to keep child care centers open.

PPE such as masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, cleaning supplies, disinfecting wipes and bleach were provided to child care centers, emergency childcare programs that were able to remain open between January and December 2021.

“FEMA is pleased to be able to assist the Commonwealth of Massachusetts with these costs,” said FEMA Region 1 Regional Administrator Lori Ehrlich. “Providing resources for our partners on the front lines of the pandemic fight is critical to their success, and our success as a nation.”

FEMA has reimbursed more than $1.2 billion in Public Assistance grants to Massachusetts for pandemic-related expenses.