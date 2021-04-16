Massachusetts residents 16 and older to be eligible for COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – Starting next Monday, the general public in Massachusetts will have access to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Residents can pre-register now to receive their shots but if could take a few weeks to schedule an appointment. According to Governor Baker, the Commonwealth is receiving an increased supply of Pfizer and Moderna starting next week.

The distribution of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is still on pause but Baker reassured residents that the vaccines are safe and they do protect you against different variants of the virus.

“I think the vaccines remain safe and effective, and I would argue that in some respects the decision that the FDA and the CDC made here based on 6 cases out of 7 million administered to put a pause on this and take a look at it is an example of the system working the way it should,” said Governor Baker.

Despite the Johnson & Johnson pause, Governor Baker said the vaccine rollout is still on track. This week, the Commonwealth is expected to surpass two million residents vaccinated. That number will need to get to 4.1 million vaccinated in order for us to achieve heard immunity.