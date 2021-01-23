Massachusetts restaurant curfew to expire Monday

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
downtown springfield_290269

Coronavirus Resources from the CDC

Latest Announcements

About Coronavirus

Human Coronavirus Types

References and Links

Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now in the midst of a more favorable climate for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Charlie Baker announced earlier this week that the 9:30 p.m. restaurant curfew will expire starting Monday. Restaurant owners here in the Pioneer Valley are delighted.

Peter Rosskothen, the owner of the Delaney House restaurant in Holyoke, told 22News he’s ecstatic over the Governor’s decision to drop the 9:30 p.m. curfew starting Monday.

Rosskothen said, “They don’t have to rush home by ten O’clock. It has a whole bunch of possibilities, hanging around a little longer, this is huge news.”

Rosskothen went on to say that the removal of the curfew will keep the Delaney House open later for those who like to stay later. This goes for all restaurants in the state.

The curfew is lifted 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today