Massachusetts restaurant curfew to expire Monday

Holyoke, Mass. (WWLP) – We’re now in the midst of a more favorable climate for relaxing COVID-19 restrictions.

Governor Charlie Baker announced earlier this week that the 9:30 p.m. restaurant curfew will expire starting Monday. Restaurant owners here in the Pioneer Valley are delighted.

Peter Rosskothen, the owner of the Delaney House restaurant in Holyoke, told 22News he’s ecstatic over the Governor’s decision to drop the 9:30 p.m. curfew starting Monday.

Rosskothen said, “They don’t have to rush home by ten O’clock. It has a whole bunch of possibilities, hanging around a little longer, this is huge news.”



Rosskothen went on to say that the removal of the curfew will keep the Delaney House open later for those who like to stay later. This goes for all restaurants in the state.

The curfew is lifted 5 a.m. Monday morning.