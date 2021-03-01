Massachusetts restaurants no longer have capacity limit, CDC warns to take caution

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts restaurants are now able to accept 100 percent capacity inside its facilities but it comes with warnings from the CDC.

Although capacity limits have expanded across the state, doctors say it’s not time to go back to 100 percent normality. Massachusetts restaurants can return to 100 percent capacity Monday as the state moved into Step 2 of Phase 3.

A more states lift restrictions, health experts warn that even though daily cases and deaths are declining they still remain too high.

Dr. Robert Roose of Mercy Medical center says people need to remain vigilant. “I think it is appropriate to take this next step. I am however cautious. I don’t want that next step to signify that we are out of the woods by any means. We’re continuing to follow the roadmap we did before so every time you take these baby steps and make things a bit more open it does come with additional risk.”

Even though restaurants can allow normal capacity, a maximum of six people at a table and 90-minute limits on eating times remain in place. Also, tables must be at least 6 feet apart from one another and masks must continue to be worn.