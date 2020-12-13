Massachusetts reverts back to Step 1 of Phase 3 Sunday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The entire state will move back to Step 1 of Phase 3 of its COVID-19 reopening plan on Sunday following a spike in COVID-19 cases and strain on the healthcare system.

This move reinstates restrictions to many sectors.

When it comes to restaurants, the number of people allowed at a table is reducing from 10 to six. And restaurants must enforce a 90 minute dining time limit.

“We’re already six people at a table already,” said Andrew Brow, Chef and Owner of HighBrow Wood Fired Kitchen + Bar in Northampton. “I kind of have a hour and a half table limit, I was doing that anyways.”

Even though the state is now imposing sweeping guidelines to restaurants. Some places that have already been following guidelines are adding extra precautions like adding plexiglass dividers to protect their customers.

“I got the fires going outside. I’m still sitting people outside. I got the dividers keeping people safe,” Brow told 22News.

Libraries, museums, retail stores, and houses of worship all have to reduce capacity from 50% to 40%. Anyone hosting more than 25 people outdoors must notify the local board of health.