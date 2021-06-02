Massachusetts RMV continues appointments for in-person transactions

Face coverings are still required at RMV locations if unvaccinated

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers are still required to make an appointment for services at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

According to MassDOT, suspension hearings will continue by phone, learner’s permit tests will still be online, and the use of state vehicles for road tests will still be required. Everyone in the road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.

Initiatives Remaining in Place as of today, June 1:

Appointments for in-person transactions at open customer service locations will continue, and customers must wear a face covering for an in-person transaction if unvaccinated

Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue

Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status

Registration Drop Off Centers for drop off and pick up service for vehicle transactions will continue

Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process

Suspension hearings by telephone will continue

Executive Orders Rescinded: