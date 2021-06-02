Massachusetts RMV continues appointments for in-person transactions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Customers are still required to make an appointment for services at the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.
According to MassDOT, suspension hearings will continue by phone, learner’s permit tests will still be online, and the use of state vehicles for road tests will still be required. Everyone in the road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status.
Initiatives Remaining in Place as of today, June 1:
- Appointments for in-person transactions at open customer service locations will continue, and customers must wear a face covering for an in-person transaction if unvaccinated
- Senior hours for customers 65 years of age and older on Wednesdays at specific locations will continue
- Road tests will still be offered using state vehicles only. Road test sponsors will be required to be in the road test vehicle beginning on Tuesday, June 15. Everyone in a road test vehicle must wear a face-covering regardless of vaccination status
- Registration Drop Off Centers for drop off and pick up service for vehicle transactions will continue
- Online learner’s permit exams will continue and customers must still make an in-person appointment for the application process
- Suspension hearings by telephone will continue
Executive Orders Rescinded:
- The period of time to transfer a vehicle registration will once again be 7 calendar days from the date a person disposes of a vehicle to register the new one. (During the pandemic, a longer grace period was given of 21 days. As of May 29, the 7-day calendar timeline went into effect which was pre-pandemic policy.)
- As of May 29, in-vehicle observation hours for Junior Operators reverted back to Driving Schools for applicants who obtained a learner’s permit on or after 5/29/2021 requiring junior operators to complete 6 hours observing another student driver, and 40 supervised driving hours with a parent or guardian. (This was the rule pre-pandemic.)