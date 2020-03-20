Massachusetts RMV extends inspection stickers expiration dates

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The RMV has announced that they will extend expiration dates for vehicle’s inspection stickers by 60 days.
The extension applies to stickers that would have expired in March and April and only effects Class D, Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits.
Read the full report below:
All Class D and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits that have expired or are expiring between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, will have a 60-day extension applied to the current expiration date.
– The RMV will implement this 60-day extension to the current expiration date for Class D, Class DMs, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits within the RMV system the week of 3/16 – all people with expired/expiring credentials physically dated between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, will have an active status within the RMV system with extended expiration date. For example, if the credential expires on April 15, 2020, the RMV system will extend the expiration to June 15, 2020 and display the same. The RMV is not providing updated credentials to reflect the extended date.
– This does not apply to customers whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit.RMV Website