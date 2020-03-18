Massachusetts RMV re-opens 8 locations, Springfield included

(WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles will re-open eight customer service locations for customers who need immediate needs for required in-person transactions.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the RMV, select transactions will be available and road tests will be suspended until further notice.

As of March 16th, the RMV implemented a 60-day extension:

Residents with Class D and Class DM driver’s licenses, ID cards, and Learner’s Permits that have an expiration date between March 1, 2020 and April 30, 2020, will have a 60-day extension applied to that customer’s credential.

RMV Locations Open

Boston/Haymarket Brockton Fall River Lawrence Pittsfield Plymouth Springfield Worcester

Hearings will be conducted at Boston/Haymarket, Brockton, Fall River, Lawrence, and Worcester. Hearings at the Pittsfield RMV occur weekly on Wednesdays and are scheduled to resume on March 25. No hearings will be conducted in Plymouth.

The extension does NOT apply to the following:

Vehicle registrations. Most vehicle registrations can be renewed here

Customers with Commercial Driver’s licenses or those whose end of stay in the United States is the same as the expiration date on their driver’s license, ID card, or Learner’s Permit

The RMV are also asking customers to limit the amount of people they bring with them to the service centers to assist with “social-distancing”.

AAA Pioneer Valley branch locations will be closed to walk-in traffic until further notice. Customers can call 413-785-1381 for travel, insurance and road service needs. Visit www.AAA.com for updated information.

“While we are re-opening seven Registry of Motor Vehicles Service Centers to address the needs of residents and business customers, we strongly encourage those who can, to conduct their business online, by phone, by mail or to postpone a visit to the RMV and take advantage of the extension of expiration dates for licenses. Customers should expect longer waits as we will need to limit any crowding in the centers to comply with social distancing protocols. We will be limiting the number of people allowed inside Service Centers and once those limits are reached, customers will have to either leave and come back or wait outside until it is possible to let them in while still maintaining social distancing.” Transportation Secretary and CEO Stephanie Pollack