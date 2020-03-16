Massachusetts schools closed for 3 weeks, beginning Tuesday

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – While many adults are now working from home due to the virus, children will now be spending more time at home as well.

The coronavirus is impacting life for people of all ages in Massachusetts. Beginning Tuesday, all schools in the state will be closed for at least 3 weeks. Governor Baker said although this ban only lasts a few weeks, but it should be treated as a long term issue.

“Everything has to be sanitized so I’m not sure on just three weeks based on the information on how bad the situation is in certain towns and the whole state.” Cheryl Dion

The Superintendent of Chicopee Schools told 22News that meals will be available for students while they’re out of school. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided to children under the age of 18 at schools throughout the district.

Meals are available Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Chicopee Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark told 22News the district will also provide links to educational websites for students to take part in learning while they are away from school. However, Clark stressed that the health and safety of the students comes before learning.

“There will be different enrichment activities, different re-enforcement activities but they are not mandated right now. They are creating opportunities to keep learning alive and have continued learning if need be.” Chicopee Schools Superintendent Lynn Clark

Similar lunch and educational services are being offered in Holyoke and Springfield as well.

