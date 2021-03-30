Massachusetts sees rise in COVID-19 cases for people age 30 and under

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 hospitalizations and active cases are on the rise in Massachusetts.

“It’s probably due to a number of factors. we know that there are more contagious variants of the virus that are circulating, particularly this UK variant, which in some parts of the state is about half of what we’re isolating now,” said President and CEO Baystate Health Dr. Mark Keroack.

The recent rise is cases is now concentrated to younger residents with the most amount of new cases being in people ages 30 and under.

“We’re measuring a lot more in terms of travel, gatherings, that sort of things. And to the extent that people are getting together without masks, without observing distancing we’re going to put ourselves at greater risk even if it was the old variant, never mind the new one,” said Dr. Keroack.

COVID-19 active cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in Massachusetts. Baystate Health has nearly doubled their admitted coronavirus patients in the last two weeks. Nationally, deaths increased by nearly 3 percent to a seven day average of around 1000 deaths a day. So what’s the solution now?

“The solution is for us to keep vaccinating as quickly as we can and for people not to hesitate to get the vaccine when they’re eligible,” said Dr. Keroack.

More than 1.2 million people in the state are fully vaccinated against the virus. Health experts don’t expect this spike to last as long as previous ones due to the amount of people vaccinated and sick elderly residents not being a part of this outbreak.