Massachusetts staff members at long-term care facilities required to be vaccinated

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced staff in Massachusetts skilled nursing facilities will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the state’s Health and Human Services office, long-term care staff, and contracted employees are mandated to have their first dose by September 1, and be fully vaccinated by October 1, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and protect older residents.

In Massachusetts, there are 378 skilled nursing facilities, as well as the two Soldiers’ Homes in Holyoke and Chelsea. Less than 75% of staff are fully vaccinated at 155 facilities as of August 2.

Long Term Care Staff Vaccine Mandate:

Skilled Nursing Facilities (Level I-III), as well as the two Soldiers’ Homes (collectively “LTC providers”) will be required to ensure all personnel are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A Public Health Order will be issued for non-state operated skilled nursing facilities and emergency regulations will be filed for the two state operated soldiers’ homes.

Personnel includes all individuals employed directly or by contract by the LTC provider. All unvaccinated personnel are to receive a first dose of a two-dose series by September 1, 2021; and be fully vaccinated by October 10, 2021. To ensure compliance, beginning October 10, 2021, the Department of Public Health (DPH) will enforce this mandate for provider operated Skilled Nursing Homes.

The requirement will provide exemptions for those with medical restrictions or sincerely held religious beliefs that prevent them from receiving vaccination.

The state has provided over $260 million in state funding, staffing supports, and providing over 2.8 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE), on top of $180 million in federal funding to support nursing facility residents and staff.

To help stop the spread of COVID-19, there has been an increase in infection control surveys, compliance audits and implementing visitation policy.