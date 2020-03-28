State Police troopers to assist Springfield police until National Guard arrives

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police will be assisting police in Springfield until the arrival of the National Guard.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood announced late Friday evening that nine State Police troopers would be deployed to the city to complement the police department’s patrols and operations. Three troopers will be assigned per shift.

Along with Police Commissioner Clapprood, I would like to thank Governor Baker and State Police Colonel Christopher Mason for their continued cooperation and partnership – especially during this public health emergency. This addition will help augment and supplement our local police operations as we continue to initiate proactive measures to stay ahead of this ongoing COVID-19 situation. Domenic Sarno, Springfield Mayor

The decision comes after the city’s mayor requested 75 National Guardsmen for support, following Commissioner Clapprood’s announcement that her department was down about 20 officers after one tested positive for COVID-19 and about a dozen are awaiting test results.

Springfield Police Department down about 20 officers, Mayor Sarno requesting 75 National Guardsmen for support

Clapprood explained that there are also a handful of officers in self-quarantine after coming into contact with someone who has coronavirus, and some officers whose doctors have advised them not to work at this time.

The National Guardsmen and women will be armed and will be under the direction of Commissioner Clapprood.