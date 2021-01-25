Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory and business curfew lifted

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s night-time curfew has now been lifted. That means businesses and restaurants can stay open later than 9:30 p.m., and you don’t have to be home by 10:00 p.m. anymore.

The Massachusetts stay-at-home advisory and associated business limitations were in place to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Health officials say the state’s COVID-19 data is heading in the right direction. Hospitalizations are down about 10-percent from early January.

But not all restrictions have been lifted, the 25-percent capacity limit remains in effect.