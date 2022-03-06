SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Baker-Polito Administration announced that the current state-sponsored “Stop the Spread” testing program will be downsized in April.

The program is currently offering COVID testing and resources across the state, but the rapid decline of testing has the state significantly cutting down on sites and people are concerned about this decision.

“More testing centers, I believe it is better than just closing them down,” said Alex Vasobic of Belchertown. “I think it’s too early to close those centers down.”

The 450 sites across the state will be reduced to 11 locations with the majority of them in the eastern part of the state.

Everett

Framingham

Lawrence (2 locations)

Lynn

New Bedford

Randolph

Revere

Springfield (2 locations)

Worcester

Two testing sites will remain in Springfield.

“Two testing facilities I think that’s totally wrong you’re making a basic statement,” Todd Gardner of West Springfield expressed. “You’re saying these are not the people we care about and I think that’s totally wrong.”

The administration plans to send 26-million COVID-19 at home rapid kits to municipalities across Massachusetts but people are concerned about the accuracy of the kits.

Rapid Tests Distribution:

Amherst 6,120

Ashland 1,800

Brockton 1,260

Chelsea 1,080

Fall River 3,240

Fitchburg 1,080

Great Barrington 1,080

Greenfield 5,220

Holyoke 1,980

Hyannis 1,080

Lowell 3,600

Marlborough 2,880

Methuen 1,440

Nantucket 1,080

North Adams 1,080

Pittsfield 1,260

Provincetown 1,080

Salem 2,160

Saugus 2,160

“Well I believe that cases will go up and it will be harder for people to get tested so I don’t think that’s a good idea,” said Vasobic.

At this time the 11 centers that will remain and will continue through at least May 15, 2022.