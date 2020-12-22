Massachusetts: Testing, vaccinating and Waiting

A nurse holds a phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Guy’s Hospital in London, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020. U.K. health authorities rolled out the first doses of a widely tested and independently reviewed COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday, starting a global immunization program that is expected to gain momentum as more serums win approval. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool)

BOSTON (SHNS) – With the effects of the post-Thanksgiving surge in COVID-19 cases still rippling outward and another round of holiday gatherings expected through the end of the month, Gov. Charlie Baker is reviewing what options he has for imposing new restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The governor said Monday that he expects to say more on the topic “soon” and that Massachusetts simply cannot afford to have its coronavirus caseload increase as it did in the days and weeks immediately after Thanksgiving. Baker said he was “basically begging everyone to stay within their immediate household” for Christmas and New Year’s to keep the state’s hospitals from being overwhelmed.

After the governor spoke Monday, the Department of Public Health reported 3,760 new cases of COVID-19 and announced 41 recent COVID-19 deaths. With Monday’s additions, the state’s case count rose to 314,850 people infected since Feb. 1 and the death toll climbed to 11,759 people who have died since mid-March with confirmed or likely cases of the virus.

Monday’s report also showed that Massachusetts hospitals were treating 1,991 COVID-19 patients as of 3 p.m. Sunday, a net increase of 72 patients from mid-afternoon Saturday. Of the 1,991 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 410 were being treated in an intensive care unit, including 215 people who required the help of a ventilator to breathe. The average age of people who have been hospitalized with COVID-19 is 67, DPH said.

Out of 9,090 total non-ICU beds that could be staffed within 24 hours, 1,727 or about 19 percent remained available as of Sunday afternoon, DPH said. In ICUs around Massachusetts, about 404 of the 1,455 beds, or roughly 28 percent, were still open. — Colin A. Young