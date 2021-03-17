Food and grocery workers, residents 60 and older eligible for vaccine next week

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – As promised by the state, all adults will be eligible for a vaccination by the end of April.

The next eligible groups in Phase 2 can start getting appointments Monday, March, 22nd. That’s when people 60 and older, along with food service and grocery workers can sign up.

“Our grocery store workers have been on the front lines since the beginning and they have been serving the community and keeping everyone safe following the sanitary guidelines, and making sure we keep everything on the shelves for everyone,” said Jennifer Salvon, Manager of Pharmacy Operations for Big Y.

The following groups will be eligible for the vaccine on March 22:

Ages 60 and older

Restaurant or café workers such as cooks, servers, maintenance staff, managers, and cashiers

Food, meatpacking, beverage agriculture, consumer goods, retail, or food service workers

Grocery and convenience store workers

Food pantry workers or volunteers

Medical supply chain workers

Vaccine development workers

Transit/transportation workers

Public works, water, wastewater, or utility workers

Sanitation workers

Public health workers

Court system workers such as judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys, and clerks. Not including court officers who are listed under first responders

Funeral directors and funeral workers

Big Y’s East Longmeadow vaccination clinic has been administering Moderna doses of the vaccine. They said they’d be ready to go next week when the state expands vaccine eligibility next week.

Salvon said, “The most we’ve done out of here in a day is a little over 500 a day, we definitely could increase that capacity. People are not waiting more than a couple minutes to check in and get their dose.”

As more groups become eligible, health officials are urging the public to get the shot when you’re eligible, regardless of the type of vaccine.

“Whatever vaccine is available please take advantage of it. They are all effective at preventing hospitalization and death,” said Springfield Health Commissioner, Helen Caulton-Harris. “That’s critical.”

On April 5th, the state will expand eligibility to those 55 and older and those with one co-morbidity.

The state will move onto Phase 3 on April 19th, that’s when everyone 16 and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.