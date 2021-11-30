Massachusetts to get digital vaccine passports

BOSTON (WWLP/ AP) – Governor Baker said Monday that a vaccine passport program that would allow state residents to quickly show their status is coming soon to Massachusetts.

Proof of vaccination would be shown with a QR code on the individuals cellphone. Baker said he already has his status code. While this will be out soon in the Bay State, Governor Baker did not give an exact release date for the program.

“It’s a universal standard and we’ve been working with a bunch of other states, there’s probably 15 or 20 of them, to try to create a single QR code that can be used for all sorts of things where people may choose to require a vaccine,” Baker said Monday during an appearance on GBH News.

While the vaccine passports have been enacted in multiple states including bordering New York, they have also received pushback from several lawmakers due to concerns over protected health information.

So far, nearly 19,000 Massachusetts residents have died from COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.