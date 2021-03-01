Massachusetts to get Johnson & Johnson vaccine next week

Employees with the McKesson Corporation scan a box of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine while filling an order at their shipping facility in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A third vaccine to help fight against the coronavirus is now available in the United States.

COVID-19 numbers are at their lowest levels since October and now, a new vaccine has hit the market. Johnson & Johnson received approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine over the weekend and the company started shipping the vaccine Monday.

The company says it’s ready to send about four million doses this week. Massachusetts is in line to get the vaccine next week according to Governor Baker. Each white box contains ten vials of vaccine and each vile has five doses.

In clinical trials J&J’s vaccine demonstrated a 72-percent efficacy in the United States and was 100-percent effective at preventing COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.

“We have not yet heard what the allocation or distribution plan is from the Commonwealth in regards to the new vaccine. We are ready and open to incorporate it into our clinics plans. We’re looking at its use in pregnant women, we’re looking at its use in children above the age of 12 further along even younger. We’re going to make sure we follow the data, follow the science.”

The vaccine can also be stored at regular refrigeration levels and requires just one dose. Johnson & Johnson is set to deliver four million doses of its vaccine this week.