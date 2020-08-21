Massachusetts to offer rapid mobile testing units to schools

Coronavirus Local Impact

by: The Associated Press, Steve LeBlanc, and Mark Pratt

Posted: / Updated:

A woman positions her mask after a medical worker, left, took a sample from her nose at a coronavirus testing tent outside MGH Healthcare Center, Monday, April 20, 2020, in Chelsea, Mass. (AP / Senne)

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin offering rapid mobile testing units to schools that request them. Meanwhile, Gov. Charlie Baker continues to encourage schools in communities with low transmission of the coronavirus to open for full or hybrid in-classroom teaching.

The testing units would be deployed if a school meets certain criteria.

On Thursday, Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 260 newly confirmed cases, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to nearly 8,660 and its confirmed caseload to more than 115,300.

Ten people who work at a Massachusetts courthouse have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Donate Today