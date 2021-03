FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BOSTON (WWLP) – Massachusetts is unexpectedly getting 8,000 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses this week.

The state wasn’t planning to receive any more doses of the single-shot vaccine until the end of the month.

However, the 8,000 doses come as part of this week’s shipment of a total of 170,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine. That total does not include doses supplied through federal pharmacy programs.

That’s a small increase in supply over what we’ve been getting in recent weeks.