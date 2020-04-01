Massachusetts to receive in federal public transit emergency aid

In this Thursday, June 18, 2015 photo, pedestrians walk past a Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority train in Boston. So-called “legacy” public transport systems serving Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco and Washington face a dilemma: Should they use limited money to shore up their aging infrastructure or stretch it to expand service as populations […]

SHNS, BOSTON, (WWLP) – The roughly $1 billion Massachusetts is set to receive in federal public transit emergency aid will be a “lifeline” to keep agencies rattled by the coronavirus pandemic afloat during uncertain months, advocates say.

A $2 trillion coronavirus relief package President Donald Trump signed Friday includes $25 billion in grants for mass transit, about $1 billion of which will be directed to the Bay State using existing formulas, according to one lawmaker and an outside expert.

While the exact allocation of those funds between the MBTA and the state’s 15 regional transit authorities remains unclear, transportation insiders say it will serve as a crucial injection for systems that have seen ridership plummet and a range of new costs for safety precautions.

“At the T, their budget cycle is from July 1, and they would have been facing a gaping operating deficit,” said Eric Bourassa, director of transportation for the Metropolitan Area Planning Council. “This really is a lifeline for the MBTA and the regional transit agencies.”

The new money Congress appropriated aims specifically at impacts of the spread of COVID-19 without some of the red tape that agencies might face applying for federal grants during the normal course of business.

The law — referred to as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act — makes funding available “for the operating expenses of transit agencies related to the response to a coronavirus public health emergency.”

Dollars can be used as reimbursement for lost revenue and the costs of maintaining service during the crisis as well as for “paying the administrative leave of operations personnel due to reductions in service.”

Using the four existing disbursement formulas that will direct the new funding, Jeff Davis of the Eno Center estimated Massachustts will receive $1.048 billion. U.S. Rep. Lori Trahan said last week that her home state would receive $1.044 billion.

All of the money, which is retroactive for uses dating back to Jan. 20, will be apportioned by the federal government by Friday without any state matching funds.

“They’ll have to prove to (the Federal Transit Authority) that it is for legitimate COVID-19 related costs, but I think there’s a certain amount of flexibility on what those costs can be,” Bourassa said. “In addition to loss of fare revenue and operating costs, it also includes any protective materials or anything they needed to purchase for their staff or any emergency-related things that they’ve been doing.”

Jarred Johnson, chief operating officer of the Transit Matters group, said the federal funding will help the MBTA maintain existing service levels safely. The agency scaled service back to Saturday schedules on most lines, but has amended the plan several times to add additional trains and buses to meet demand.

“One of the things we have to give the T credit for is rather than go to a really barebones schedule, they went to a Saturday schedule, which is significantly less than rush hour, but it’s better than what a lot of other transit agencies have done, which is really cut service to a barebones amount,” Johnson said.

“Having this money now means they’re able to continue operating that service,” he added. “Even though so few people are using the T and the numbers look stark, the system still has to be functional, safe and operational for those health care workers, those grocery store workers, all other essential folks.”

Department of Transportation and MBTA officials celebrated the federal relief, but did not offer details Monday about how the influx would be used in Massachusetts. MassDOT spokeswoman Jacqueline Goddard said state agencies “are awaiting additional guidance from the Federal Transit Administration,” while a T spokesman said officials are still working through the details.

“The MBTA is reviewing the federal aid package and the implications for the MBTA at this time and will be providing an update on Fiscal 2020 finances to the Fiscal and Management Board soon,” spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an email.

The system has been hit hard by the outbreak. Officials expect the T to fall $25 million to $35 million short of its fare revenue projections in March alone — a month that started with much closer to normal conditions — due to declining ridership. Fares were expected to represent about a third of all revenue in the T’s $2.1 billion fiscal year 2020 budget.

Daily trips on the five rapid transit lines are down more than 80 percent compared to the final week of February, while bus trips were about 70 percent lower and commuter rail ridership dropped roughly 85 percent.

The T has not provided an estimate of how much it spent on ramped-up cleaning and disinfecting practices or on personal protective equipment for employees, both prominent components of the agency’s response.

Drivers have been outfitted with gloves, eye protection and supplies of hand sanitizer. Buses and above-ground trolleys are only allowing passengers to board at rear doors to limit contact with drivers.

As of Monday, 18 MBTA employees — 10 of whom are bus operators — had tested positive for COVID-19.

Chris Dempsey, executive director of the Transportation for Massachusetts coalition, said the T should make “front-line response” such as cleaning vehicles and protecting employees its first spending priority with the federal funds.

“The next priority is then addressing the financial damage from the crisis, including tens of millions in lost fare revenue,” Dempsey said in an email. “The crisis will decimate transit budgets, which makes this federal funding so crucial. And we are all hopeful that some of these funds can also be used to prepare our transit systems for when the crisis has lifted and the economy comes back. Massachusetts doesn’t work if our transit systems don’t work.”