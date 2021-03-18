Massachusetts travel advisory when reentering state begins Monday

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker Polito Administration announced Thursday that the Massachusetts travel order will be replaced with an advisory, effective Monday, March 22.

In the announcement, Governor Baker said people entering Massachusetts will be advised to quarantine for 10 days upon their arrival from out of state if they have been out of the state for 24 hours or more. The July 2020 travel order that required people entering Massachusetts from most states to fill out a form and quarantine for 10 days, test negative for COVID-19, or face fines of up to $500 per day will be replaced with the advisory.

The advisory doesn’t apply to the following groups:

Anyone who is returning to Massachusetts after an absence of fewer than 24 hours

Travelers who have a negative COVID-19 test result that has been administered up to 72 hours prior to their arrival in Massachusetts

Workers who enter Massachusetts to perform critical infrastructure functions while they are commuting to or from or while at work.

Travelers who are fully vaccinated 14 days or more ago and who do not have symptoms

Travelers are still encouraged to consult and follow the CDC’s guidelines and requirements for travel.