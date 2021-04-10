Massachusetts’ vaccine equity initiative brings more vaccines to Holyoke

FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to the state’s vaccine equity initiative, vaccines are getting to more people in the city of Holyoke.

Single-shot doses are being prioritized to smaller clinics in 20 most communities, affected most by the pandemic in the state. Which includes Springfield and Holyoke. The city of Holyoke partnered with Behavioral Health Network to vaccinate eligible residents at two sites in Holyoke, one of which is Gateway City Arts.

“People are thrilled to have this in their own neighborhood, to be able to walk down from where they live and walk in and get vaccinated,” Jessica Deflumer-Trapp from the Behavioral Health Network said.

The organization is also providing education about the COVID-19 vaccines, “Some people are scared and are afraid of side effects. So we have a great team of professionals to come down to talk with people and ease their minds. And it’s wonderful to have it in the community that is what makes the biggest difference,” Deflumer-Trapp said.

Their goal is to vaccinate nearly 400 people a day with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“This is the least that we can do give something back and help the community get back on its feet–so providing space for the vaccine is fantastic and I will do it in a heartbeat,” Vitek Kruta from Gateway City Arts told 22News.

Vaccines will be available at Gateway City Arts again on April 12, and Walk-ins are welcomed.

On April 13, vaccines will be administered at the Flats Community Building at 43 Canal Street in Holyoke.

