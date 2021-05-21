Massachusetts vaccine preregistration system to close

BOSTON (WWLP) – The Baker-Police Administration announced Friday they will be closing the vaccine preregistration system at the end of the month.

The form on vaccinesignup.mass.gov will be closed to new applications on May 25. By May 31, the state expects to contact those left on the waiting list to schedule a COVID-19 appointment. If you are registered before May 25th, you will be given a chance to schedule a vaccine appointment before the system closes.

The state’s COVID-19 Vaxfinder website will remain open for those looking to find a site. More than 900 locations are available in Massachusetts. You can filter your search by which vaccine, location, accessibility, and more.

The expansion of the Homebound Vaccination Program was also announced on Friday. Beginning May 24, the program will support in-home vaccinations for all eligible residents that are unable to get to a vaccine site.

If you are interested in registering for the homebound program, you can call 833-983-0485. The line is open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is mostly used for the program.

The vaccine preregistration system was first introduced on March 12 to help residents schedule a vaccine appointment. Nearly two million people preregistered using the system and nearly 600,000 appointments were scheduled.