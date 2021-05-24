Massachusetts vaccine program will help those who can’t get to vaccine sites

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Starting Monday, May 24 the State will expand its Homebound COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

The program is primarily using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines however, Pfizer vaccines will be available for residents ages 12 to 17. Originally only those who met federal criteria such as requiring significant support to travel to a medical appointment can use the program.

You can call the registration phone line at 833-983-0485 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to register for an appointment. You will receive a call back within five business days to schedule the appointment.

Massachusetts is ending the online pre-registration system on May 31st to put more effort into getting doses to residents who cannot travel to receive the vaccine. You can still pre-register online for the homebound vaccination until Tuesday and then be contacted before the system goes away. The online vaccine finder tool will remain available.

Nearly two million people signed up for COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the system.