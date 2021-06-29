Massachusetts ‘Vax Bus’ mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic rolls into West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Vax bus is in western Massachusetts vaccinating people against COVID-19.

Bob Colbert’s 15-year-old daughter became the latest in her crowd to get vaccinated. Bob who received his vaccination months ago was only too happy to bring his teenage daughter for her first shot.

“It’s an opportunity to feel safe knowing that, get it, why not, it’s summertime.” Bob Colbert

The Vax bus has been eastbound since starting its western Massachusetts run in Pittsfield the other day. Apparently its been a highly successful few days especially in one city.

“This morning went well. Yesterday afternoon in Chicopee, we did great. We hope to see a lot more.” James Kearney

Surprisingly, some people take their vaccine hesitancy right up to the point of the needle. That’s when they need that final push to convince them it’s the way to go.

“You may be healthy, you may have a strong immunity system and you may have COVID but no symptoms. But you can still transmit the disease.” Shaun

That’s usually the clincher overcoming any remaining hesitancy. The Vax bus returns to western Massachusetts July 20th with the follow up second shot.