MassDevelopment awards grant funding to community health centers

BOSTON (WWLP)– MassDevelopment, the state’s finance and development agency, has awarded grants totaling $273,488 to six community health centers across Massachusetts through its Community Health Center Grant Program.

“Like few other institutions, our community health centers have been there for us throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” MassDevelopment President and CEO Dan Rivera said. “For that reason, we are thrilled to be able to grant them these much-needed dollars so they can conduct some self-care (advance projects, upgrade their facilities, buy equipment) to the buildings so many of us go to for health care.”

The program offers grants of up to $50,000 for facility improvements related to the COVID-19 pandemic such as construction, renovation, equipment, furniture, and technology-related projects. The Community Health Center Grant Program is funded by the MassDevelopment/HEFA Trust.

MassDevelopment offers other financing options to community health centers, including tax-exempt bond financing and TechDollars, a loan program to help nonprofits purchase and install technology equipment.

The following organizations received Community Health Center Grant Program awards in FY21: