MassDOT: Toll information will no longer be used to enforce state’s new travel restrictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MassDOT says they won’t be using information collected by toll gantries to enforce the state’s new travel restrictions.

Though Governor Baker said the policy will largely be enforced by the honor system, anyone caught going against the order could face a $500 fine each day. The new restrictions take effect Saturday.

Governor Baker is asking all travelers from restricted states to quarantine for 14 days unless they can show a negative COVID-19 test result. There’s a travel form on the state’s website that residents will need to fill our of they’re planning to go to a restricted state or are returning home from one. The governor said the site has already had over 100,000 visitors in the last few days.

A spokesperson from MassDOT said their only involvement in this process is to support the education of travelers on the new travel order using message boards along the state’s highways.

If you plan to travel around New England, New York, New Jersey, or Hawaii, you will not have to follow the new travel restrictions. Those are currently the only states on the exempt list.