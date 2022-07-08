BOSTON (WWLP) – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) is making changes to how they will be reporting COVID-19 data.

DPH had been reporting 7 days a week last year and then reduced to 5. As the COVID-19 cases continue to trend lower, they will now begin publishing the COVID-19 Interactive Data Dashboard once a week, on Thursdays, beginning the week of July 11, 2022.

“As the pandemic has continued to evolve, so too have our data needs,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “The changes taking effect next week are part of our ongoing efforts to adapt to the pandemic and focus on the metrics most useful at a given time. The updated reporting reflects the current status of COVID-19 and its impact.”

Changes to the Interactive Data Dashboard include:

Data will be uploaded to the interactive dashboard once per week on Thursdays

Updated population denominators to more recent Census numbers going forward

The Contact Tracing and Clusters tabs under COVID-19 Cases will be removed going forward; due to changes in case investigation and contact tracing practices, these data are no longer representative of the current situation

Higher Education data information will be removed going forward, due to the decrease in surveillance testing being conducted in those settings

Changes to the Thursday Weekly COVID-19 Vaccination Report include:

This report will now be published each Wednesday rather than Thursday, and the Doses Administered table (currently posted Monday through Friday) will be consolidated into the weekly vaccine dashboard

County reporting data will include those fully vaccinated and those with at least one booster dose (currently includes those with at least 1 dose and those with at least one booster dose)

MassDPH continues to monitor the COVID-19 across the state and will change the data reporting as the situation changes. See the latest COVID-19 data at www.mass.gov/coviddata.