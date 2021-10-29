Mayor of Greenfield to provide mask mandate update Wednesday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner will update the public Wednesday on the city’s mask mandate.

Springfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner will provide an update on the citywide mask mandate that has been in place since September 20. The COVID-19 update will be held at 10 a.m. November 3 located in City Hall. A livestream of the news conference will be available on the City’s Facebook page.

All people, regardless of vaccination status, are currently required to wear a mask when inside public spaces and private business within the City of Greenfield. Residents of the city are also advised, but not mandated, to wear a mask when at outdoor events with more than 20 people, or when social distancing is not possible. It is currently understood that that many cases of COVID-19 have come from outdoor events. The mandate applies to everyone over the age of five.

According to the Greenfield Health Department, there are currently 8 COVID-19 cases in the city as of October 27, with a total of 40 cumulative cases in October thus far. There are 64% of residents of Greenfield that are fully vaccinated.

Testing for COVID-19 is located at the East Building at Greenfield Community College during the following times:

Monday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Tuesday: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Wednesday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Thursday: Noon – 6 p.m.

Friday: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Greenfield area vaccine clinics:

Additional information will be provided to residents on winter plans to aid those residents currently unhoused, and additional updates in Greenfield.

