Mayor Sarno asks Springfield’s License Commission to waive liquor renewal fees for 2021

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno asked the City of Springfield’s License Commission on Tuesday to waive the liquor license renewal fees for 2021.

According to a news release sent to 22News, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted many establishments in the city so the Baker-Polito Administration has established a comprehensive plan to safely reopen the Massachusetts economy, get people back to work, and ease social restrictions while minimizing the health impacts of COVID-19.

“My administration has and will continue to work with our businesses and residents to help them survive, stabilize and just as important rebound quickly, as we continue to move to defeat this COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic,” said Sarno. “Simply put, this is the right thing to do. Many of these establishments are opened only on a limited basis – some not at all. Every little bit helps.”

In the request, Mayor Sarno did not include all alcohol and beer/wine package store licenses because Governor Baker determined those establishments be an essential service.