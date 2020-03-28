Homeless people in Springfield will be tested for COVID-19 in triage tents

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mayor Domenic Sarno was joined by other city leaders to discuss Springfield’s contingency plan for one of the most vulnerable populations.

Three tents will be set up for homeless individuals across from Friends of the Homeless on Worthington Street to receive COVID-19 testing, to isolate if they have symptoms, and to quarantine.

Helen Caulton-Harris, Health Commissioner for the City of Springfield, told 22News that tents that have been provided will stay up as long as possible.

“The tents will stay up until we feel from a clinical perspective and have been advised by the medical experts, that it is safe to take those tents down,” said Caulton-Harris.

This venture was made possible thanks to the coordinated efforts of the City of Springfield, Friends of the Homeless, Springfield Technical Community College, Baystate Health Center, Mercy Medical Center, and other city homeless providers.