SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and city health officials are scheduled to provide a COVID-19 update for the city Thursday afternoon.

Watch Live at 2:30 p.m.

Mayor Sarno will be joined by Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris, City Council President Marcus Williams, Baystate Health President and CEO Dr. Mark Keroack, and Mercy Medical Chief Medical Officer and Regional Chief, Addiction Medicine and Recovery Services Dr. Robert Roose at 2:30 p.m. in City Hall.

The most recent COVID-19 data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health shows Springfield with a case count of 1,003 from August 15th and August 28th. As of September 2nd, Springfield has had a total of 24,425 positive cases of COVID-19.