SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officials are scheduled to provide an update to the coronavirus pandemic for the City of Springfield Tuesday morning.

Mayor Domenic Sarno along with Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris will provide the public with a COVID-19 Situational Update at Springfield City Hall at 10:15 a.m.

Massachusetts is a national leader in vaccinations – with 72 percent of residents having at least one dose. More than four million Massachusetts residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine administered, that number is increasing each day but not drastically.

While that number grows, Hampden County’s vaccination rate isn’t, remaining the lowest in the state. The CDC now lists Hampden County as a “substantial risk” for community COVID-19 transmission. They’re now recommending people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.