Meal centers to open during closure of Springfield Public Schools

1  of  97
Closings and Delays
Agawam Public Schools Amherst Elementary Schools Amherst Secondary Schools Baystate Academy Charter Public School Belchertown Public Schools Boys & Girls Club Family Center Brimfield Council on Aging Career Tec Center Congregational Church of South Hadley Central Baptist Church-Westfield Chicopee Child Development Center Chicopee Public Schools Chicopee Senior Center Children's Museum at Holyoke Christ Community Church-Belchertown Christ Presbyterian Church-Spfld. Christ the King Parish-Ludlow Christ United Methodist - Northampton College Church Curtis Blake Day School East Longmeadow Schools Easthampton Public Schools Enfield Public Schools Erving Sch Dist-Union #28 Sch Dist Evangelical Covenant Church-Spfld. First Church of Monson First Congregational Church of Hadley Franklin County Technical School Frontier Regional School Gateway Regional School District Giggle Gardens Learning Center Gill-Montague Reg School District Girls Inc. of The Valley Grace Episcopal Church - Amherst Granby Schools Greenfield Council on Aging-Sr Ctr Greenfield Moose Family Ctr 997 Greenfield Schools Hadley Public Schools Hadley Senior Community Center Hampden Charter School of Science Hampden-Wilbraham Reg. School District Hampshire Regional School District Hatfield Public Schools Hilltown Cooperative Charter Public School Holy Family Parish-S. Deerfield Holyoke Center School Holyoke Community Charter School Holyoke Public Schools Holyoke-Chicopee-Spfld. Head Start Hubbard Memorial Library Kidstop Schoolage Program Lilly Library Living Gate Community Church Longmeadow Public Schools Mahar Regional High School Mary's House of Prayer Mary, Mother of Hope Parish-Spfld. Meekins Public Library Mill Pond School MLK, Jr. Charter School of Excellence Mohawk Trail Regional School District Monson Free Library Northampton Public Schools Orange Elementary Schools Our Lady of Blessed Sacrament Parish-Westfield Our Lady of Fatima-Ludlow Pathfinder Reg Voc-Tech High School Paulo Friere Social Justice Charter School Pope Francis Preparatory School PV Chinese Immersion Charter Sch Quaboag Regional School District Rowe Elementary School Sacred Heart Church-Spfld. Smith Voc. & Agricultural High School South Hadley Public Schools Southwick Congregational Church-UCC Southwick-Tolland-Granville Schools Spfld. Senior Ctrs & Golden Age Springdale Education Center Springfield City Library Springfield Prep Charter School Springfield Public Schools St. Anne Parish-Chicopee St. Mary's Parish-Longmeadow St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-Palmer St. Thomas the Apostle Parish-W. Spfld. Trinity United Methodist Church Union 38 School United Congregational Church of Conway Valley West School Ware Public Schools Westfield Boys & Girls Club Westfield Public Schools Westfield YMCA Nursery School White Oak School Willie Ross School for the Deaf

Meal centers to open during closure of Springfield Public Schools

Coronavirus Local Impact

by:

Posted: / Updated:
school-lunch-health_466895

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many families rely on the meals that are provided to students during the school day, and with schools being closed in Springfield and other communities around western Massachusetts for the next two weeks, help is being offered.

Sodexo, the food service provider for the Springfield Public Schools, will set up meal centers at several city schools, which will be open between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. while the closure is going on.

According to Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for the Springfield Public Schools, the meals will be available at the front door of the schools, to anyone 18 years of old or younger. There is no ID requirement.

The following is a list of meal center locations:

  • Samuel Bowles Elementary School, 24 Bowles Park
  • High School of Commerce, 415 State St.
  • Hiram L. Dorman Elementary School, 20 Lydia St.
  • Alfred M. Glickman Elementary School, 120 Ashland Ave.
  • Indian Orchard Elementary School, 95 Milton St.
  • Kensington Avenue Elementary School, 31 Kensington Ave.
  • Liberty Elementary School, 962 Carew St.
  • Lincoln Elementary School, 732 Chestnut St.
  • Rebecca M. Johnson School, 55 Catharine St.
  • Arthur T. Talmadge Elementary School, 1395 Allen St.
  • Warner Elementary School, 493 Parker St.
  • Washington Elementary School, 141 Washington St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories