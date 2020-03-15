Meal centers to open during closure of Springfield Public Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Many families rely on the meals that are provided to students during the school day, and with schools being closed in Springfield and other communities around western Massachusetts for the next two weeks, help is being offered.

Sodexo, the food service provider for the Springfield Public Schools, will set up meal centers at several city schools, which will be open between the hours of 11:00 A.M. and 1:00 P.M. while the closure is going on.

According to Azell Cavaan, spokesperson for the Springfield Public Schools, the meals will be available at the front door of the schools, to anyone 18 years of old or younger. There is no ID requirement.

The following is a list of meal center locations: