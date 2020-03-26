MedExpress Urgent Care in Chicopee offering COVID-19 testing

1  of  4
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – MedExpress Urgent Care is offering COVID-19 testing to those who meet screening criteria.

Testing is only available at the MedExpress location on Memorial Drive in Chicopee and patients must meet CDC testing criteria.

CDC: Testing for COVID-19

MedExpress says testing helps them identify people with the virus so they can make appropriate care arrangements for them. It is based on the CDC criteria:

  • Having the appropriate symptoms
  • Having traveled to somewhere with a high community spread
  • Had close contact with someone who is confirmed to have the virus

MedExpress says if you believe you meet the screening criteria you should call the center first so that medical staff can determine the next steps.

Testing is available as long as they have enough testing supplies.

