Positive COVID-19 case reported at Southwick Regional School

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A positive COVID-19 case was reported at Southwick Regional School Monday.

According to a post on the Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District’s Facebook page, the district was notified of the positive case and because of the nature of the case, there were very limited close contacts associated. Parents of students who were in close contact with the positive case will be notified privately.

The post states that there isn’t a great risk for other individuals to contract the virus, but the district recommends that parents monitor their children for symptoms and keep them home if they are experiencing symptoms or not feeling well.

The school district said the positive case was a “member” of the school but didn’t specify whether or not it was a student or a staff member.

If there is additional transmission as a result of this case or a separate case, the school district will send out another message immediately.