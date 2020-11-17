Member of UMass Men’s Basketball Team tested positive for COVID-19, team activities on hold

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The UMass Men’s basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive COVID-19 test result among personnel, which consists of coaches, student-athletes, team managers and support staff.

The results were detected during a COVID-19 surveillance testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.



The basketball program is following state, local and University public health guidelines, to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches, staff and the greater campus and Amherst communities.



However due to a pause in team activities, UMass will not participate in the Multiple Team Event at Mohegan Sun previously scheduled to start next week.

The entire non-conference men’s basketball schedule will be announced at a later date.