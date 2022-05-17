SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are once again increasing here in the state as the unofficial start to summer is right around the corner.

22News spoke with people Tuesday to see if the uptick in cases is changing their Memorial Day plans. Hopes remain high that this summer will be next-to-normal as the pandemic lingers.

“It’s gonna be different because there’s more stuff open now, but most definitely going to do more activities that we weren’t able to do last summer,” said Daniel Lanier of Springfield.

But with a variant and subvariant circulating across the state, and the country. COVID cases are once again on the rise.

“I’m vaccinated, and I feel a bunch of people are so I think I should be good as well,” said Justin Rankins of Springfield.

Baystate Health reports that they are caring for more than 100 COVID patients, and more than 10,000 new COVID cases were confirmed in Massachusetts over the weekend.

Most counties here in Massachusetts are at high risk for COVID-19 spread, but 22News spoke with some people who hope that their Memorial Day plans as well as their summer plans will stay pretty normal this year.

“Just trying to be a little more active. I was indoors a lot last year, I’m just happy to be outside again,” said Drew Harvey of Chicago.

Others saying while they are keeping their plans for the warmer weather, they will remain cautious.

“I’m definitely going to mask up here and there. I can’t put my guard down 100%, you can’t be too careful especially when you have older family members that you have to go back around,” said Kamri Henderson of Springfield.

Nearly 80% of Massachusetts residents are fully vaccinated, and more than half have also received a booster shot, which health professionals say is your best line of defense.

Just today the FDA authorized a booster dose of Pfizer’s Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, extending booster doses to the youngest age group yet.