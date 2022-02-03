Memo’s in West Springfield adapts to pandemic changes to the restaurant industry

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – COVID-19 has hit the restaurant industry hard and the National Restaurant Association says it will never be the same again.

The biggest issues are supply chain and inflation, which go hand in hand, and are causing restaurants to rethink. For Memo’s Restaurant in West Springfield, they’ve had to search for new suppliers for items that are cheaper in bulk. The price for eggs raising is about to cost them at least $1,2000 more.

The lack of truck drivers is making products get there later. The National Restaurant Association says rising costs will likely continue through 2022, and 96 percent of restaurant operators do not believe supply chain issues will be fixed this year.

Luckily for Memo’s, their customer base has kept them afloat. Dominic Pompi, owner of Memo’s 22News,

“hopes for 2022. let’s see. Better supply chains. Hopefully we can figure out the whole pricing here, if we get better supply chains then we don’t have to worry about the pricing of products or being short certain things.”

Domenic says staffing hasn’t been a big issue for them but nationally, 70 percent of operators say they don’t have enough employees, and about 50 percent note that will be a top challenge this year. Only 25 percent of restaurant owners believe this year will be more profitable than last.

Luckily Memo’s has seen success through the pandemic, their profits have continued and they’ve adapted.