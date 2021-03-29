Mental Health Association to provide PPE to homeless

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Mental Health Association in Springfield has taken on a new responsibility: protecting the homeless from COVID-19.

MHA Vice President Kimberley Lee showed 22News some of the personal protective equipment her agency will distribute to homeless men and women.

The PPE that they will provide includes masks, gloves, and hand sanitizer that will help the homeless reduce their risk of infection.

Lee told 22News, “Even though the COVID-19 vaccine is more readily available in our community, there’s still the need to practice safe social distancing and be sure that we continue to wear a mask. So PPE is still a very important element in efforts to stem the spread of COVID.”



A grant worth $160,000 from the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Urban Development paid for the PPE.