Mental health disorders increased since coronavirus pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s no surprise to anyone the mental health of many people has worsened during the pandemic.

A new poll from the American Psychological Association shows over 30-percent of adults say their mental health is worse now, than before the pandemic.

“I think that as the pandemic and isolation continued, we began to see much more stress.” Dr. Stuart Anfang, Baystate Health. That stress Dr. Anfang says is coming from, isolation, unemployment, health care, and losses of loved ones from COVID.

Forty three percent of people surveyed reported at least one mental health symptom in the past year, that’s double pre-pandemic mental health figures.

The mental health for parents of school-aged children took a huge hit during the pandemic with the addition of remote learning. Sixty percent of parents with school aged young children doing remote learning at home reported an increase in stress in 2020.

“Some people are working from home and they’re also trying to teach their children from home and this was a new experiment to do it virtually and younger children probably needed much more supervision and guidance.” Dr. Stuart Anfang, Baystate Health

During the pandemic, mental health disorders were more than twice as common in essential workers, than non-essential workers.

“Because of the nature of their work they couldn’t work from home. So they had to be out there with masks, and shields and interactive with people at a time when we didn’t know as much about COVID”

One in four essential workers were diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

“Take care of yourself, make sure that to the extent that you can, getting appropriate sleep and exercise, getting outside is important.” Dr. Stuart Anfang, Baystate Health

If your mental health is impairing your functioning, Dr. Anfang recommends seeking professional help.