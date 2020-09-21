Mental health services available for Spanish speaking residents

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Since the COVID-19 outbreak began, many people have been feeling isolated and it’s had an effect on mental health especially for those who speak a different language.

Social distancing and the stay-at-home orders caused by COVID-19 have resulted in mental health challenges for everyone but it’s created a more difficult time for Spanish speaking residents who can’t meet in person.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in-person services at The Gandara Mental Health Center have been very limited. This has resulted in many clinicians and providers having to resort to telehealth meetings which can be very difficult for those who only speak Spanish.

“Most of the technology was in English I discovered. Particularly with our Hispanic culture who is so demonstrative and a big group of huggers and it’s been a huge learning curve not to do that.”

Gonzalez said the majority of patients she deals with suffer from depression and isolation.

The Gandara Mental Health Center is offering in person services by appointment and with mask wearing a and social distancing measures in place.